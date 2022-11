Adebayo is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota due to a left knee contusion.

Adebayo played through his knee injury Sunday against the Cavaliers and posted 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block in 27 minutes. However, he's still dealing with the issue ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's forced to sit out, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Nikola Jovic should see increased run.