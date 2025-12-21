site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Cleared to play
RotoWire Staff
Mitchell (ankle) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mitchell is set to return after missing Friday's game versus Boston. With this news, Kaspasas Jakucionis is likely to move back to the bench for Miami.
