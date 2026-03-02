default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Mitchell (shoulder) was able to practice Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Mitchell suffered a left shoulder contusion in Saturday's win over the Rockets, and that's notable because he battled a left shoulder injury earlier this season. It sounds like he's day-to-day, and his status for Tuesday's game versus Brooklyn will be established Monday afternoon or evening when the team releases their injury report.

More News