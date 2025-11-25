Mitchell posted eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 106-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Tyler Herro made his season debut Monday, dropping 24 points in 29 minutes as a starter, but Mitchell remained in the starting lineup, as Andrew Wiggins (hip), Norman Powell (groin) and Nikola Jovic (hip) were all sidelined. Powell doesn't have a return timetable, and Mitchell should continue to play 30-plus minutes until Powell and Herro are healthy at the same time. This was Mitchell's first multi-steal outing since Nov. 8, but he's averaging 1.3 swipes per game through 18 appearances.