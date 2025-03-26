Mitchell chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-86 win over the Warriors.

Mitchell is trending in the right direction for Miami. He's played 33.8 minutes over his last five contests, posting averages of 12.0 points, 5.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 three-pointers. During that span, Mitchell has been an 11th-round value in nine-category formats.