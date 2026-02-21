This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Starting Friday
Mitchell (illness) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.
Mitchell is feeling a bit under the weather, but he'll power through and get out there for Friday's game. Joining him in the first unit will be Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell, Pelle Larsson and Bam Adebayo.