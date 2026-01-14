Heat's Davion Mitchell: Won't return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Suns due to a left shoulder contusion.
Mitchell bruised his shoulder running into a hard screen from Mark Williams, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics. If he needs to miss time, Dru Smith, Pelle Larsson and Tyler Herro will benefit.
