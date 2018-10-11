Heat's Dion Waiters: Will not play Friday
Waiters (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It would have been very surprising had Waiters been made active for Friday's contest given that he is not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. Waiters has recently been able to put in some work in on the court, so the Heat will take a game-by-game approach with the shooting guard moving forward.
