Robinson will be in the starting lineup for the Heat on Sunday against the Wizards.

Robinson will be in the first unit for the 37th time this season on Sunday. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 11.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep as a starter.

