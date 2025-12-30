Jaquez finished Monday's 147-123 win over the Nuggets with 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds over 28 minutes.

It was another strong performance off the bench for Jaquez, who led the Heat in assists while finishing third in scoring behind Norman Powell (25 points) and Nikola Jovic (22 points). Monday marked Jaquez's third double-double of the regular season and first since Nov. 10 against the Cavaliers. He has scored at least 21 points in four of his last five games, and over that span he has averaged 21.6 points on 59.2 percent shooting along with 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 30.7 minutes per game.