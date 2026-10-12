Jaquez recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes as a starter during Sunday's 105-90 preseason loss to Charlotte.

Jaquez delivered a well-rounded performance, tying for the team lead in rebounds while finishing with four assists and zero turnovers. The forward has demonstrated his versatility throughout the preseason and could carve out a significant role in Milwaukee's rotation. His ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him an intriguing fantasy option if he secures consistent playing time.