Jaquez registered 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 loss to the Lakers.

Jaquez provided a big scoring lift off the bench after being supplanted by rookie Nate Ament for the first time this season. Jaquez has carved out a substantial role in Milwaukee's rotation, regularly seeing 30-plus minutes, and his all-around production makes him a reliable fantasy option. Even if he continues to come off the bench, Jaquez should remain rostered in all formats as long as his playing time holds steady.