Heat's Norman Powell: Questionable to return
RotoWire Staff
Powell is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Bulls due to a left groin strain.
Powell picked up the groin injury during the first quarter and is considered questionable to return. While he's sidelined, Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez could see more action.
