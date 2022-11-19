Robinson finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Friday in the Heat's 107-106 overtime loss to the Wizards.

Due to a number of players dealing with injuries or illness, Miami had only seven players available Friday, so Robinson ended up serving as the top frontcourt option off the bench in what marked his NBA debut. The two-way player turned in a fantasy-friendly stat line in his extended run, but if both Bam Adebayo (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (illness) are available for the Heat's next game Sunday against the Cavaliers, Robinson is likely to fall out of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.