Tucker is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Boston on Monday due to left knee irritation, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The veteran forward played through the injury during Game 3 on Saturday and put up 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 38 minutes. Given that performance, Tucker seems likely to be available for Monday's contest.