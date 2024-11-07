Herro contributed 28 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 loss to Phoenix.

On a night where the other four Heat starters shot 14-for-46 (30.4 percent) from the field, Herro needed to step up offensively. He did just that, collecting a team-high 28 points while tying for the team lead in assists. Herro's off to a strong start in 2024-25 averaging 22.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 31.2 minutes on 50/46/82 shooting splits.