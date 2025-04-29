Herro posted four points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Herro delivered arguably the worst game of his career as the Heat was bundled out of the playoffs in embarrassing fashion. Despite making it through the Play-In Tournament, Miami will have to re-evaluate its roster during the offseason. While Herro has certainly proven himself to be an above-average scorer, he has so far been unable to take his team to the next level.