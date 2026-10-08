Herro recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason win over the Thunder.

Herro bounced back from a relatively quiet preseason opener against Minnesota, connecting on three triples and shooting efficiently from the field. The guard started alongside Ryan Rollins and helped Milwaukee comeback after the Bucks trailed by 18 points at halftime. Herro should remain a prominent perimeter scoring option for Milwaukee, and while the team's revamped rotation could require some adjustment as the regular season approaches, his role as one of the team's go-to scoring weapons shouldn't be at risk.