Herro (ankle) could rejoin the Heat in time for Sunday's contest versus the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will miss Friday's game against the Wizards, and a return Sunday would mark a two-week absence overall. It's unclear if he would be under any minutes restriction as he gets back into shape. The staff will certainly take any playing time he can offer, with the depth chart littered with injuries. Herro is averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from deep and 46.8 percent from the field.