Bucks' Tyler Herro: Acquired by Milwaukee

Herro (foot) was traded from the Heat to the Bucks on Monday along with Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a second-round pick and a swapped pick in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bobby Portis (wrist), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Herro has spent his entire career with the Heat, averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.2 blocks, 0.7 steals and 38.2 percent shooting from deep across 32.5 minutes in 394 regular-season appearances. Without question, the 26-year-old is a capable scorer, though his defensive limitations can be a problem. Herro has also had issues staying healthy over the years, most recently logging only 33 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. He underwent a minor foot procedure in April, but he should be ready to go for training camp. Herro is also set to hit free agency in the 2027 offseason, assuming he can't work out a long-term agreement with the Bucks.