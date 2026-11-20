Herro totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to Portland.

Herro snapped a two-game stretch of single-digit scoring, during which he missed all 10 three-point attempts. His improved efficiency and return to 30-plus minutes were encouraging after consecutive abbreviated outings. However, Milwaukee's crowded backcourt and his inconsistent playmaking remain concerns for sustaining reliable fantasy production.