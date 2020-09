Herro finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four boards and four assists in 33 minutes of a 118-115 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Herro came up big by knocking down a three with less than a minute in regulation and then a pair of threes in overtime of the Heat's loss. Herro has made his impact felt from deep in the series thus far, shooting 42.7 percent from outside the arc. He'll return to action in Tuesday's game 5.