Heat's Udonis Haslem: Dealing with illness
Haslem didn't take part in Tuesday's practice due to an intestinal illness, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Haslem may be ready to go by the time Wednesday's game against the Hornets arrives, but if he dresses for the contest, he's unlikely to see any minutes outside of garbage time. The 39-year-old has appeared in just three games this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...