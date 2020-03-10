Play

Heat's Udonis Haslem: Dealing with illness

Haslem didn't take part in Tuesday's practice due to an intestinal illness, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Haslem may be ready to go by the time Wednesday's game against the Hornets arrives, but if he dresses for the contest, he's unlikely to see any minutes outside of garbage time. The 39-year-old has appeared in just three games this season.

