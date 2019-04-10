Heat's Udonis Haslem: Undecided on future

Haslem reiterated after Tuesday's 122-99 win over the 76ers that he's uncertain if he will return in 2019-20 for a 17th NBA season, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Reports earlier in the season suggested Haslem was planning on stepping away from the game this summer, but the 38-year-old apparently hasn't made up his mind yet. In recognition that Tuesday might have marked Haslem's last home game, coach Erik Spoelstra played the veteran for 10 minutes -- his most of the season and first game action since March 13. Haslem finished with seven points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four boards and subbed out of the game with 1:02 remaining, getting a standing ovation from the crowd along with the retiring Dwyane Wade. Haslem is expected to dress for Wednesday's season finale in Brooklyn but isn't certain to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories