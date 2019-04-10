Heat's Udonis Haslem: Undecided on future
Haslem reiterated after Tuesday's 122-99 win over the 76ers that he's uncertain if he will return in 2019-20 for a 17th NBA season, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Reports earlier in the season suggested Haslem was planning on stepping away from the game this summer, but the 38-year-old apparently hasn't made up his mind yet. In recognition that Tuesday might have marked Haslem's last home game, coach Erik Spoelstra played the veteran for 10 minutes -- his most of the season and first game action since March 13. Haslem finished with seven points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four boards and subbed out of the game with 1:02 remaining, getting a standing ovation from the crowd along with the retiring Dwyane Wade. Haslem is expected to dress for Wednesday's season finale in Brooklyn but isn't certain to play.
