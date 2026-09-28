Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson said Monday that Miller (shoulder) is expected to participate in training camp and be ready for the start of the regular season, Hunter Bailey of the HWY 49 Podcast reports.

Miller's availability for training camp is an encouraging sign after his injury issues last season. Peterson expects the forward to be "ready to roll" for Opening Night, which would be a significant boost for a Charlotte squad that could be without Kon Knueppel (hamstring) to begin the season.