Smith (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Smith has missed four straight contests due to a sprained left ankle and his availability for Sunday remains up in the air. Considering LaMelo Ball (ankle) has already been ruled out, if Smith is able to play he will likely slot into the starting point guard spot. However, if he fails to suit up, more minutes would become available for James Bouknight and Theo Maledon.