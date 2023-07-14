Bouknight compiled 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes of Thursday's 89-83 loss to the Pelicans.

He was in need of a big performance, as Bouknight was struggling mightily coming into Thursday. In his previous five games, Bouknight shot just 32.7 percent from the field. With Brandon Miller's Summer League over, Bouknight made the most of his opportunity as the engine of the offense Thursday.