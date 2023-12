Bouknight chipped in nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one rebound over seven minutes during Saturday's 135-82 loss to the 76ers.

Bouknight played a season-high seven minutes in the loss, taking to the court for just the second time all season. The Hornets were blown out in the first half, affording their second and third units additional playing time. Given what it took for him to even get into the rotation, managers need not waste their time considering him in fantasy.