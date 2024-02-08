The Hornets are waiving Bouknight on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bouknight will part ways with Charlotte after a lackluster three seasons with the franchise. The No. 11 pick in the 2021 Draft is averaging 3.6 points in 5.8 minutes across 14 appearances in 2023-24. If Bouknight clears waivers, another team could take a flyer on the 23-year-old guard.