The Hornets are waiving Bouknight on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bouknight will part ways with Charlotte after a lackluster three seasons with the franchise. The No. 11 pick in the 2021 Draft is averaging 3.6 points in 5.8 minutes across 14 appearances in 2023-24. If Bouknight clears waivers, another team could take a flyer on the 23-year-old guard.
More News
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Back in rotation Monday•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Back in rotation Saturday•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Makes season debut in garbage time•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Good to go•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Won't play Sunday•