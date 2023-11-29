Bouknight (knee) played the final 4:51 of Tuesday's 115-91 loss to the Knicks, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound.

Cleared to make his season debut Tuesday after spending the first month of the regular season recovering from a knee surgery he underwent Oct. 11, Bouknight didn't check into the game until garbage time. Even with LaMelo Ball (ankle) facing an extended absence and two other reserve guards in Frank Ntilikina (tibia) and Cody Martin (knee) facing uncertain timelines to make their season debuts, Bouknight doesn't look as though he'll be in line for a spot in head coach Steve Clifford's rotation. The Hornets don't envision Bouknight as part of their long-term core after declining his team option for the 2024-25 season in October.