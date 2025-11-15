Ball totaled 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes during Friday's 147-134 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Ball returned to action after missing the past five games due to a right ankle impingement. Despite being on a minutes limit, Ball came through with his third double-double of the season. Though Ball will likely see his playing time pick up his subsequent appearances, he'll be a candidate to sit out the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday versus Oklahoma City.