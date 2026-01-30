Ball ended with 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 win over Dallas.

Ball was locked in from three-point range and drained at least six threes for the seventh time this season, and he also ended just one assist away from recording what would've been his third double-double of the month. Ball has been productive all season long, and his January numbers have been quite solid, but there's been some regression compared to the numbers he'd been posting in recent months. Over 16 games in January, he's averaging 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.5 three-pointers made. To put things into context, he was averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game between October and December.