Garrett (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Garrett was also iffy for Tuesday's game against the Hawks with a back issue, and he could sit out the front end of Charlotte's back-to-back Thursday. Nick Smith and Wendell Moore could both see an uptick in playing time off the bench if Garrett cannot suit up against New York.
More News
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Career-high 12 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Available against Atlanta•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Likely to play against Hawks•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Gets 10-day deal•
-
Marcus Garrett: Waived by Charlotte•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Signs deal with Charlotte•