Garrett (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
The 26-year-old swingman has been downgraded from questionable to out due to lower back soreness. His next chance to play will come during the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Thunder on Friday. Nick Smith and Seth Curry will likely receive an uptick in playing time due to Garrett being sidelined.
More News
