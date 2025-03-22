Garrett became a free agent Saturday after his 10-day contract with the Hornets expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Garrett appeared in four of the Hornets' six games over the course of his 10-day deal, missing Thursday's 115-98 win over the Knicks due to lower back soreness and then being ruled out for Friday's 141-106 loss to the Thunder due to not being with the team. In his four outings with Charlotte, Garrett played a key role off the bench, averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes. It's unclear if the Hornets intend to re-sign Garrett to a second 10-deal deal before their next game Sunday in Miami.