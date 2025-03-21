Garrett won't play in Friday's game versus the Thunder due to not being with the team.
Garrett missed Charlotte's previous contest due to lower back soreness but will now miss Friday's game while being away from the team. With Garrett's 10-day contract set to expire Saturday, it is unclear if he will make another appearance for the Hornets this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Won't play Thursday•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Career-high 12 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Available against Atlanta•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Likely to play against Hawks•
-
Hornets' Marcus Garrett: Gets 10-day deal•