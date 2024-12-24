Williams produced 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Rockets.

Williams returned to the lineup after a one-game absence, and as he often does, he flirted with a double-double. The big man has scored in double digits in three of his previous four starts, averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 18.0 minutes per game. As long as he's healthy, his per-minute production warrants fantasy consideration.