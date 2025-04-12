Williams closed Friday's 130-94 loss to Boston with 10 points (5-12 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes.

Williams grabbed a game-high 12 boards Friday and came away with his 21st double-double of the season. He has averaged 13.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over 29.2 minutes per game over his last 10 outings. The third-year center will look to finish the regular season on a high note in Sunday's rematch against the Celtics.