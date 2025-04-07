Williams chipped in 22 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 loss to Chicago.

Williams returned Sunday after missing Friday's contest with a back injury, leading all Charlotte players in scoring and rebounds while finishing one board short of a double-double. Williams has surpassed the 20-point mark in 10 contests this season, pairing nine or more rebounds in all 10 outings. He secured his first game with 20 or more points since last doing so March 10.