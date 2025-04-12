Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston.

Williams will miss Sunday's regular-season finale while he continues to manage a left foot injury, which opens the door for Moussa Diabate (illness), Jusuf Nurkic and Taj Gibson to see increased playing time. Williams will end his third season in Charlotte averaging 15.3 points on 60.4 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game across 44 outings (41 starts).