Williams had 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-10 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block over 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Suns.

Williams missed just three shots from the field and grabbed a season-high mark in rebounds, but his excellent two-way effort wasn't enough to avoid the loss Sunday. This was Williams' third double-double of the season, and while injuries have limited him to just 14 appearances so far in 2024-25, he's been very productive when available. He should remain a solid fantasy alternative as long as he remains healthy.