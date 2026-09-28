Kalkbrenner said Monday that improving his physicality was his biggest developmental focus during the offseason, Owen O'Connor of SI.com reports.

Physicality was already an area in which Kalkbrenner made noticeable strides during his rookie campaign, particularly when absorbing contact defensively and setting screens. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 21.4 minutes across 69 regular-season appearances last campaign, and further improvement in that area could help him earn additional playing time in Charlotte's frontcourt. His competition is much fiercer this season, however.