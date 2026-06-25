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Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Frontcourt becomes crowded

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kalkbrenner could face increased competition for frontcourt minutes after Charlotte acquired Naz Reid as part of the LaMelo Ball trade, according to Cholo Magsino of Yahoo Sports.

The second-year center enters a rotation that already includes Reid, Moussa Diabate and other young big men competing for reserve roles. While Kalkbrenner's rim protection and interior defense should help him earn opportunities, his playing time could be volatile based on matchups. His long-term outlook remains promising, but consistent minutes may not be as straightforward as originally thought.

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