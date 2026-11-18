Kalkbrenner closed with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Kalkbrenner has played fewer than 20 minutes in three consecutive games, averaging 4.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during that stretch. The second-year center has taken a backseat to Moussa Diabate, who logged 38 minutes Tuesday, significantly limiting Kalkbrenner's opportunities. His shot-blocking ability provides some appeal in deeper category leagues, but his reduced playing time makes him difficult to trust.