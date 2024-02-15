Mann provided 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-99 win over Atlanta.

Mann has started in each of Charlotte's last three games, but this was his best performance of the campaign by a wide margin, posting a season-high mark in points while also putting up solid numbers in peripheral categories. Mann was recently traded to the Hornets in the deal that sent Gordon Hayward to the Thunder, and he figures to see decent minutes in the backcourt, as least until LaMelo Ball (ankle) is able to return to action.