Mann finished Wednesday's 136-117 win over Brooklyn with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Mann was one of eight Hornets to score in double figures during their blowout win over the Nets, and he also finished third on the team in assists behind LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Charlotte head coach Charles Lee mentioned during training camp that Mann and Collin Sexton will push Kon Knueppel for playing time all season, but the rookie led the trio with 25 minutes and was an Opening Night starter.