Shackelford finished with 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 100-94 win over the Ignite.

Shackelford was able to get back on track against the Ignite, finishing as one of the leading scorers on an efficient clip. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive weapons for the Blue.