Smart had 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 134-101 win over the Legends.

Smart was one of two Birmingham players that reached the 20-point mark in this dominant win. He can play off the bench or in the starting unit, but he's managed to deliver productive performances almost on a regular basis for Birmingham. Smart averaged 13.7 points per game across 18 appearances in the Showcase.