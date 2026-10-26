Bailey registered 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 132-123 loss to the Lakers.

This was a nice bounce-back game for Bailey following Friday's six-point, 2-for-8 shooting performance, and he set a new career high in rebounds while recording the second double-double of his career. Bailey has shown flashes before, but he's struggled to put it all together consistently to this point in his career. However, he should continue to get plenty of opportunities while Jusuf Nurkic (foot) is sidelined.