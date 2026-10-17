Bailey delivered 12 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, a steal and two blocks across 21 minutes in Friday's 119-116 preseason win over the Suns.

Bailey delivered an exceptionally efficient scoring performance, making all three of his field-goal attempts while connecting on his lone three-pointer, and he also added defensive contributions with three stocks. Bailey was aggressive driving to the basket, and while he came off the bench in this contest, he's expected to be a starter in the regular season. His two-way impact will be pivotal for a Utah team looking to make noise in the 2026-27 regular season.